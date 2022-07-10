New trailer for 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' unveils Princess Peach, Donkey Kong

The "Super Mario Bros. Movie," featuring the voices of Chris Pratt, Charlie Day, Seth Rogen and Anya Taylor-Joy, is slated to arrive in theaters on April 7, 2023.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — Princess Peach, Donkey Kong, and other classic Nintendo characters are featured in the second trailer for the upcoming CGI-animated film "The Super Mario Bros. Movie."

On Tuesday, Illumination and Nintendo released a second look at the movie starring Chris Pratt as the famous mustachioed plumber. Illumination, the studio minds behind "Despicable Me" and "Minions," partnered with Nintendo to create the film.

Adding onto the hype of the first teaser, the trailer opens as Chris Pratt's Mario heads into battle with Donkey Kong, voiced by Seth Rogen. The trailer also gives fans a good look at Princess Peach, voiced by Anya Taylor-Joy.

The first teaser was released in early October during a Nintendo Direct Presentation.

The action-comedy animation film pays homage to the classic 1985 video game with key characters such as the villainous Bowser, voiced by Jack Black, and Toad, voiced by Keegan-Michael Key. Fans even get to see the mustachioed plumber as he races on Rainbow Road -- a signature map in the Mario Kart games.

Luigi, voiced by Charlie Day, also gets the spotlight during the 2-minute trailer.

This isn't the first time the Nintendo game crossed the video game realm to film. In 1993, "Super Mario Bros.," a live-action film, was released starring Bob Hoskins as Mario and John Leguizamo as Luigi.

A little over a year ago, Chris Pratt announced on Instagram that he would voice the classic Nintendo character and even replicated Mario's famous soundbite "its-a-me."