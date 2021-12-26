Suspected Christmas tree fire kills father, two sons in Pennsylvania

Loved ones identified the victims as Eric King, 41, and sons Patrick, 8, and Liam, 11.

QUAKERTOWN, Pa. — A Christmas Day tragedy has residents in a quaint neighborhood shaken. A fire ripped through a home killing a father and two of his three sons.

“It made me really think about what I take for granted every day,” said one neighbor.

Firefighters rushed to the home on the first block of Essex court around 1:30 a.m. Saturday. They arrived to find a twin home in flames along a cul de sac in Quakertown.

“The investigation revealed that two of the occupants escaped with injuries," Quakertown Police Chief Scott McElree said. "Three of the family members did not escape the property.”

Loved ones identified the victims as Eric King, 41, and sons Patrick, 8, and Liam, 11.

“It’s still under investigation but it appears the Christmas tree was the start of the fire,” McElree said.

King's wife Kristin and his oldest son, 13-year-old Brady, were treated at an area hospital.

Liam a fifth-grader and Patrick a third-grader attended Richland elementary.

Alyvia Zimmerman said that Brady attends strayer middle school with her.

“He seemed so happy," she said. "Hearing that his house got burned down and his family was in it, tore me.”

Saturday night, instead of Christmas cheer and carols, loved ones in this Pennsylvania community exchanged hugs and played some of the family’s favorite songs - outside of the now-unrecognizable house.