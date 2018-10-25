The mail-bomb scare widened Thursday as law enforcement officials seized three more suspicious packages — two addressed to former Vice President Joe Biden and one to actor Robert De Niro — and said they were similar to crude pipe bombs sent to former President Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and CNN.

None of the devices exploded, and no one was injured. But the packages, sent to prominent Democrats critical of President Donald Trump, heightened nationwide tensions and fears two weeks before major congressional midterm elections.

Even as everyone condemned the unknown sender and Trump decried political violence, blame flew for the corrosive nature of America's political conversation.

"A very big part of the Anger we see today in our society is caused by the purposely false and inaccurate reporting of the Mainstream Media that I refer to as Fake News," Trump said in a morning Tweet. "It has gotten so bad and hateful that it is beyond description. Mainstream Media must clean up its act, FAST!"

Former CIA Director John Brennan, the target of one package sent to CNN where he has been a contributor, fired back.

"Stop blaming others. Look in the mirror," Brennan tweeted. "Your inflammatory rhetoric, insults, lies, & encouragement of physical violence are disgraceful. Clean up your act....try to act Presidential."

The politics belied the life-and-death nature of the growing list of bombing targets in New York, Delaware, Washington, D.C., Florida and California.

Police on Thursday said the package recovered in Manhattan addressed to De Niro, who dropped an expletive insult at Trump at this year's Tony Awards, was similar to the other pipe bombs recovered this week. They said it may have been sitting in the mailroom of his building for a day or more before it was discovered.

Two officials told The Associated Press that a person affiliated with the Tribeca Film Center was off work when he saw an image on the Internet and elsewhere of the package containing a crude pipe bomb sent to CNN.

That person, who has a background in law enforcement, recalled seeing a similar package at the film center mailroom earlier and reported it to police. An official said it was suspected to have been delivered earlier this week.

PHOTOS: Suspicious packages sent to Obamas, Clintons, CNN
01 / 17
Emergency service personnel with a bomb sniffing dog work outside the building that houses New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's office after a report of a suspicious package, Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
02 / 17
A sign marks the exterior of a U.S. Postal Service facility in Los Angeles where an explosive package addressed to U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters was found Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018. A law enforcement official tells The Associated Press that the package appears similar to bomb-containing packages that were addressed to the California congresswoman's Washington, D.C. office and to Hillary Clinton, former President Barack Obama, and other prominent Democrats. The packages were intercepted before reaching the targets. (AP Photo/Christopher Weber)
03 / 17
Mayor Bill de Blasio looks on as Gov. Andrew Cuomo delivers remarks during a news conference after NYPD personnel removed an explosive device from Time Warner Center Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, in New York. The U.S. Secret Service says agents have intercepted packages containing "possible explosive devices" addressed to former President Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton. (AP Photo/Kevin Hagen).
04 / 17
CNN correspondent Kate Bolduan reports from in front of the Time Warner Building, where NYPD personnel removed an explosive device Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, in New York. Other packages were sent to the offices of Gov. Andrew Cuomo and to the home of President Bill Clinton. (AP Photo/Kevin Hagen)
05 / 17
Detectives put up police lines after NYPD personnel removed an explosive device from Time Warner Center Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, in New York. Other packages were sent to the offices of Gov. Andrew Cuomo and to the home of President Bill Clinton. (AP Photo/Kevin Hagen).
06 / 17
Former Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton speaks on behalf of congressional hopeful Donna Shalala during a campaign stop at the Coral Gables Woman's Club, Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018 in Coral Gables, Fla. Clinton expressed her gratitude for law enforcement after a suspicious package addressed to her was seized by the Secret Service at her home in Chappaqua. N.Y. (Emily Michot/Miami Herald via AP)
07 / 17
Emergency service personnel with a bomb sniffing dog work outside the building that houses New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's office after a report of a suspicious package, Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, in New York. The U.S. Secret Service said Wednesday that it intercepted a bomb that was addressed to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and also discovered a possible explosive sent to former President Barack Obama. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
08 / 17
The San Diego Fire Rescue department bomb squad looks over a suspicious package in downtown San Diego, on Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018. San Diego police say boxes left outside a downtown building that prompted its evacuation had nothing suspicious inside them. (John Gibbins /The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP)
09 / 17
A Broward County Sheriff's bomb defusing robot is sent into the Sunrise Utility Administrative Center in Sunrise, Fla., Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, after a suspicious package was discovered in the building where Congresswoman Deborah Wasserman Schultz's office is located. (Taimy Alvarez/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)
10 / 17
An officer with the Uniform Division of the United States Secret Service uses his dog to search a checkpoint near the home of President Barack Obama, Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, in Washington. The U.S. Secret Service says agents have intercepted packages containing "possible explosive devices" addressed to former President Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
11 / 17
An officer with the Uniform Division of the United States Secret Service uses his dog to search a checkpoint near the home of President Barack Obama, Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, in Washington. The U.S. Secret Service says agents have intercepted packages containing "possible explosive devices" addressed to former President Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
12 / 17
An officer with the Uniform Division of the United States Secret Service sits in his car as news media work at a checkpoint near the home of President Barack Obama, Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, in Washington. The U.S. Secret Service says agents have intercepted packages containing "possible explosive devices" addressed to former President Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
13 / 17
A U.S. Postal Service mail box is seen at a checkpoint near the home of President Barack Obama, Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, in Washington. The U.S. Secret Service says agents have intercepted packages containing "possible explosive devices" addressed to former President Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
14 / 17
A car drives near the home of President Barack Obama, Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, in Washington. The U.S. Secret Service says agents have intercepted packages containing "possible explosive devices" addressed to former President Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
15 / 17
News media work at a checkpoint near the home of President Barack Obama, Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, in Washington. The U.S. Secret Service says agents have intercepted packages containing "possible explosive devices" addressed to former President Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
16 / 17
Officers with the Uniform Division of the United States Secret Service talk at a checkpoint near the home of President Barack Obama, Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, in Washington. The U.S. Secret Service says agents have intercepted packages containing "possible explosive devices" addressed to former President Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
17 / 17
FILE - This May 25, 2016 file photo shows the home of former President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama in Washington. The Secret Service says a package identified as 'potential explosive device' was sent to former President Barack Obama in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Biden has also criticized Trump, as recently as last week, saying Trump may not "know what he's doing" and coddles dictators.

A law enforcement official said the packages addressed to Biden were intercepted at Delaware mail facilities in New Castle and Wilmington and were similar to the others. The official wasn't authorized to discuss an ongoing investigation publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Recovery of the packages to Biden and De Niro came after others were received by prominent Democrats and CNN.

The first crude bomb to be discovered had been delivered Monday to the suburban New York compound of George Soros, a liberal billionaire and major contributor to Democratic causes. Soros has called Trump's presidency "dangerous."

Similar packages addressed to Hillary Clinton and former President Barack Obama on their way to Chappaqua, New York, where Clinton lives with former President Bill Clinton and to Washington, where Obama lives with his wife, Michelle. The Secret Service said neither package reached their recipients.

More were sent to frequent Trump critics Rep. Maxine Waters, D-California and former Attorney General Eric Holder. His ended up at the Florida office of Democratic Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, who was listed as the return address.

A police bomb squad removed the package addressed to Brennan from CNN's New York office, which was evacuated.

The bombs seized Wednesday, each with a small battery, were about six inches long and packed with powder and broken glass, said a law enforcement official who viewed X-ray images and spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing investigation.

The official said the devices were made from PVC pipe and covered with black tape.

The devices all were sent to an FBI lab in Virginia to be studied. Officials provided no details on a possible suspect or motive.

"Suffice it to say, it appears an individual or individuals sent out multiple, similar packages," said John Miller, the New York Police Department's head of intelligence and counterterrorism, who briefed reporters.

As the scope of the attack became clearer Wednesday, Trump decried political violence during a scripted event in the White House East Room and other members of the administration said it has no place in American society.

Later at a rally in Wisconsin, he urged unity.

"Let's get along," he said. "By the way, do you see how nice I'm behaving tonight? Have you ever seen this?"

But at the same event, he blamed the media and on Twitter Thursday kept up the argument that the media plays a role.

"Acts or threats of political violence have no place in the United States," Trump said. "This egregious conduct is abhorrent."

Other Republican leaders said the same. But Democratic Senate and House leaders Chuck Schumer of New York and Nancy Pelosi of California said such words "ring hollow" when coming from Trump. They noted the president's recent praise of a GOP congressman who body-slammed a reporter, among other Trump statements.

___

Sisak reported from New York. Associated Press writers Colleen Long, Ken Thomas, Jill Colvin and Chad Day in Washington and Jim Mustian, Deepti Hajela and Tom Hays in New York contributed to this report.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.