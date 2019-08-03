LOS ANGELES — (KCBS) - A California mother says her son's teacher refused to excuse him to go to the bathroom. Instead, she says the teacher made the student relieve himself in class.

"My child did not deserve this," said Sara Mongol, the boy's mother. "No child deserves to be treated this way. We are outraged."

Mongol says her eight year old son asked his teacher at Manhattan Place Elementary to use the restroom and was told he could not do so during class. She says when he couldn't wait any longer, the teacher gave him a different option.

"Made him urinate in a trash can located in the front of a classroom exposing himself in front of all the other students, he went to the nurses office he got no help," she said.

Mongol says her son was then given trash bags to cover his clothes and without his parents being alerted, remained at school wearing them. Mongol says he's now being bullied by other students and that teachers have since denied him use of the restroom again.

A former Los Angeles teacher and other supporters joined her Mongol this week as they knocked on the school office door, saying they wanted to request changes in school policy but it was not opened.

"Sometimes we don't let them use the restroom because they want to all the time (edit) but after they ask you twice, you should know something is going on," said Latricia Mitchell, a retired school teacher.

Officials with the Los Angeles Unified School District put out the following statement in response: “Los Angeles Unified takes all maters concerning the safety and well-being of our students very seriously. Upon learning about this allegation, law enforcement was notified immediately and the District is fully cooperating in the investigation.”