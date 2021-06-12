Daniels was found guilty of second-degree murder, after being charged with first-degree murder, but was convicted on a lesser charge.

A jury in Tennessee found Joseph Daniels guilty of second-degree murder after his 5-year-old son Joe Clyde disappeared.

Daniels was previously charged with first-degree murder, but was later convicted of a lesser charge, the Tennessean reported Saturday. He was also found guilty of first-degree murder in the perpetration of a felony crime, along with initiating false reporting, tampering with evidence and aggravated child abuse, according to the Tennessean.

The decision was announced by a jury Saturday following an eight-day trial, along with almost 10 hours of deliberation spread out over two days.