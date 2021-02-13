Texas mother tackles man to the ground after he allegedly looked inside her teen daughter's window

The moment was captured on a police officer's dashcam.

TEXAS, USA — Video footage captured the moment a Texas mother tackled a man for allegedly looking into her 15-year-old daughter's window.

According to the Lake Jackson Police Department, officers were in the neighborhood after receiving calls about a suspicious man who looked inside the window of a home. When authorities arrived, they say a man who fit the description ran from police.

Zane Hawkins, 19, was on the run, according to authorities. But, eventually he ran into Phyllis Pena. Dashcam video shows the mother leave her daughter's side, latch onto Hawkins and throw him to the ground before officers arrested him.

“I figured at least I could do, if I got him down, tripped him up, whatever, then they’d have a chance to get caught up,” Pena told CBS DFW. “First instinct was to just make sure he didn’t go any further.”

After Hawkins was in police custody, Pena says officers told her she'd made a good tackle. She shared a laugh with police and remembered that, “The cop fist bumped me and he was like, ‘Hey, so I heard the Texans are looking for a new linebacker.'”

Hawkins was charged with possession of a controlled substance, evading arrest, and resisting arrest.