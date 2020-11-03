Get ready to assemble if your favorite Avengers! The new "Avengers Campus" will open July 18 at Disney's California Adventure in Anaheim, California. Details of the under-construction project were revealed at a media preview last week.

Fifteen costumed Avengers will roam the new land. Visitors can compete in a dance off against the Guardians of the Galaxy, watch Black Widow and Black Panther battle the Marvel villain Taskmaster atop Avengers headquarters and wannabe warriors can train in the fighting arts of Wakanda with Okoye from “Black Panther.”

Campus actually stands for Centralized Assembly Mobilized to Prepare, Unite, and Safeguard. The name is a nice reference to Tony Stark/Iron Man, who loved acronyms. At the center of the campus will be the Avengers Headquarters.

Nearby HQ there will be a Worldwide Engineering Brigade, known as WEB, which will have a ride-through Spider-Man attraction. The ride will allow guests to test their web-slinging superpowers while collecting Spider-Bots, according to Deadline.

“Since day one we have been trying to figure out, how do we bring this land to life—and not just bring it to life where you get to see your favorite heroes or you get to meet your favorite heroes, but where you get to become a hero,” Brent Strong, executive creative director, Walt Disney Imagineering said in a statement. "So this land is finally the invitation for all of us to join the Avengers—all of us to join the team—and all of us to actually find the hero within, which is just incredibly exciting.”

The new campus will occupy the space formerly held by "A Bug's Life." A similar Avengers experience is expected open later this year at Disneyland Paris.

