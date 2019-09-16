Rock & Roll Hall of Fame singer Ric Ocasek was found dead Sunday inside his New York City apartment, according to multiple media reports.

Fox News says Ocasek's estranged wife found him unresponsive just after 4 p.m. in Manhattan.

Sources told the New York Post it appeared he died of natural causes.

Ocasek was the lead singer for The Cars. The band's self-titled 1978 debut album emerged from the new wave scene and had a profound influence on the rock music that followed.

Ocasek was 70 years old.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter