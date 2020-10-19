While Halloween will look a bit different this year, the most-searched costumes for 2020 includes quite a few classic ideas.

WASHINGTON — Witches could be out in droves this Halloween.

Google has released its list of the most-searched Halloween costumes of 2020 and witches are right at the top of this year's list.

Coming in at second place is dinosaur, followed by comic book character Harley Quinn.

Google's annual "FrightGeist" website features the full list of national search rankings, plus a state-by-state breakdown.

And if you're still stumped on what to wear, there's a costume wizard section that will offer up suggestions based on your preferences when it comes to spookiness and uniqueness.

Coming in fourth nationally is rabbit, followed by clown at No. 5 and angel at No. 6.

For back-to-back years, "Fortnite," the popular online game with tens of millions of players worldwide, is seventh. Rounding out the top 10 for 2020 was devil, ninja and Spider-Man.

If you're planning to trick-or-treat this year, be sure to take extra precautions because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has encouraged those who are planning to dress up to make a cloth mask part of their costume. The agency noted a costume mask is not a substitute for wearing a cloth mask.

The top 15 costumes of 2020, based on Google searches in Sept. 2020:

1. Witch

2. Dinosaur

3. Harley Quinn

4. Rabbit

5. Clown

6. Angel

7. Fortnite

8. Devil

9. Ninja

10. Spider-Man

11. Cowboy

12. Doll

13. Zombie

14. Pumpkin