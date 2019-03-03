"The Voice" contestant Janice Freeman has died at 33 due to complications from pneumonia, according to her management.

Freeman competed on the 13th season of the NBC singing competition show. Her management confirmed her death on Sunday on Instagram. Her cause of death as "an extreme case of pneumonia and a blood clot that traveled to her heart," according to their statement. Her husband administered CPR, and she died at the hospital.

The singer's powerful cover of Imagine Dragons' "Radioactive" earned her a spot on Miley Cyrus' team on "The Voice. Jennifer Hudson also offered her a spot on her team.

Fans knew her for her powerhouse vocals as well as her inspirational story. Freeman lived with lupus and was a survivor of cervical cancer.

Freeman finished the show in the top 11. Cyrus and Freeman maintained a friendship after her time on the show. In January 2018, Freeman revealed that Cyrus helped cover half a year of expenses when she was struggling.

Cyrus paid tribute to her former team member on Instagram. She posted a picture of a rainbow to her Instagram story on Sunday, writing "Thank you @janicefreeman ... for everything. This represents you perfectly."

Hudson, who also offered Freeman a spot on her team, paid tribute to the singer on Instagram as well. She posted a clip of Freeman on her account, writing "the voice of hers we got to hear and the bit of life we got to watch her live was a blessing and inspiration to us all! My heart and prayers go out to @janicefreeman daughter and family!"

Freeman is survived by her husband Dion, her 12-year-old daughter Hannah, her mother Janice, and brothers and sisters as well as extended family.

"Her friends and family greatly appreciate your prayers, calls, and texts during this time, and ask that they be given space to remember everything that Janice was to them as they process and mourn her loss," said her management in a statement.