Rochester, Ind. — win boys and their big sister were killed and a fourth child was flown to the hospital with serious injuries after an early Tuesday crash that happened as they were getting on their school bus in northern Indiana.

According to Indiana State Police officials, the crash happened near 4600 North Ind. 25 north of Rochester in Fulton County around 7:15 a.m. Police said the children, all Tippecanoe Valley School Corporation students, were hit by a pickup truck at the bus stop.

The bus was stopped with its lights flashing and its "STOP" arm extended as the pickup truck drove through the area, police said. The truck was traveling in the opposite direction of the school bus.

The children who died were two 6-year-old twin boys and their 9-year-old sister, according to Sgt. Tony Slocum of the Indiana State Police. The fourth child airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital was an 11-year-old boy.

The driver of the pickup truck was a 24-year-old woman who remained at the scene after the crash. No arrests or citations have been made at this time, police said.

The names of the victims and the driver have not been released. It remains unclear what school they were heading to.

In response to the crash, the Tippecanoe Valley School Corporation has released the following statement:

"Our school corporation has suffered a tragedy this morning. We have learned of three student fatalities and one student seriously injured and airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital as they were hit by a vehicle while boarding their bus. We have deployed all school counselors to meet the emotional needs of our staff, students and parents.We are awaiting to learn more confirmed details but wish to ask the community to come together to pray for the families, our students and our staff."

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb tweeted his condolences, asking the people of Indiana to send their prayers "for the strength needed to endure such a time."

Words cannot express the depth of sorrow Janet and I feel, which only pales in comparison to what family, friends, teachers, classmates and community are feeling right now. Today, and for many more to come, we mourn their loss. 1/2 — Eric Holcomb (@GovHolcomb) October 30, 2018

I ask Hoosiers around the state to join us by sending your deepest prayers for the strength needed to endure such a time. 2/2 — Eric Holcomb (@GovHolcomb) October 30, 2018

