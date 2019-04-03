Get ready for some fun in the sun and to stuff yourself with poke and spam musubi, because Southwest Airlines has started selling tickets for its first flights to Hawaii.

Southwest announced Monday morning that it will make its inaugural flight to Honolulu from Oakland on March 17, followed by flights from Oakland to Maui on April 7.

Introductory fares are as low as $49, but you have to act quickly. The cheapest fares are only available through March 5, and will likely sell out fast.

The Dallas-based airline announced in 2018 that it planned on adding flights to Hawaii from San Diego, Sacramento, San Jose and Oakland.

Southwest will also launch interisland service late April. Flights will be available between Honolulu and Kahului beginning April 28, and between Honolulu and Keahole on Hawaii island beginning May 12.

“Sacramento is next up in our Hawaii announcements and we’ll have schedule details out in the next few weeks, with flights starting a few weeks after that,” said Andrew Watterson, Southwest Airlines Executive Vice President & Chief Revenue Officer.

The airline received approval from the Federal Aviation Administration to make long flights over water late last month in a process called ETOPS, or "extended range twin-engine operational performance standards" certification.

"Hawaii, we're in this for good," said Gary Kelly, Southwest Airlines' Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Mahalo from all 60,000 of us at Southwest for the warm aloha you've shared ahead of our arrival and please know how excited we are to share our Southwest Hospitality with you."

The airline had planned to launch flights to Hawaii in late 2018, but the partial government shutdown delayed the FAA approval. It's first test flight to Hawaii was on February 19.

Southwest's flight schedule can be found on their website.