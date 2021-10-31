On April 21, four DC Health violations were found, including citing the exterior door as "not rodent proof" and finding dead bugs in the ceiling tiles.

WASHINGTON — A D.C. Popeye's location made major waves over the weekend, following a viral video on social media showing numerous rats running around its kitchen, and climbing the walls. A DC Councilmember says the restaurant has been closed by DC Health.

The Ward 6 restaurant located at 409 8th Street SE is the backdrop to a TikTok video posted on Oct. 11 that shows a man who says he is delivering raw chicken enter the restaurant while it's still dark out and turn on the kitchen lights.

Several rats scurry across the floor and under boxes. At least seven rats run up the wall into the ceiling tiles.

"You still love that chicken from Popeyes?" the video poster says as he turns the camera back on himself.

DC Councilmember Charles Allen responded via Twitter to comments on the viral video asking if he was "good with this?"

"Absolutely not is right!" tweeted Councilmember Allen Saturday morning. "@_DCHealth inspected and closed this site yesterday."

Absolutely not is right! @_DCHealth inspected and closed this site yesterday. — Charles Allen (@charlesallen) October 30, 2021

WUSA9 reached out to DC Health for comment but has not heard back.

This location of Popeyes has been inspected by DC Health three times in 2021, once as a routine inspection (April) and twice for follow-up appointments (February and June).

The most recent inspection was June 10, and the report shows no violations were found. On April 21, four violations were found, including citing the exterior door as "not rodent proof" and finding dead bugs in the ceiling tiles. Both violations were supposed to be fixed with 14 days, per DC Health's inspection report.