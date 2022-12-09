Tina Turner and Ike Turner's son Ronnie dead at 62

Ronnie Turner was a musician, like his parents, and made an appearance in his mother's 1993 biopic, "What's Love Got To Do With It."

WASHINGTON — Ronnie Turner, the youngest son of music icon Tina Turner, has died at the age of 62.

Ronnie's wife, singer Afida Turner, confirmed her husband's passing in an Instagram post on Friday that called him "a true angel" and "my best friend."

"I did the best to the end this time I was no[t] able to save you...this is a tragedy," she wrote.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to PEOPLE that authorities responded to Turner's home in California on Friday morning for a death investigation involving a male.

TMZ, which was first to report Ronnie Turner's death, said the person who called 911 reported Ronnie was outside the house and having a hard time breathing, then wasn't breathing at all. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to TMZ.

Afida Turner added in her Instagram post that Ronnie was now with his father, Ike Turner, brother Craig Turner and aunt Alline Bullock. Ike died in 2008 at the age of 76 from a cocaine overdose, authorities said.

Craig, Ronnie's brother and Tina Turner's eldest child, died by suicide in 2018. At the time of his death, Tina Turner tweeted that her "final goodbye" to her son was her "saddest moment as a mother." She has been living in Switzerland with her husband Erwin Bach since 1995, according to E! News.

My saddest moment as a mother. On Thursday, July 19 2018, I said my final goodbye to my son, Craig Raymond Turner, when I gathered with family and friends to scatter his ashes off the coast of California. He was fifty-nine when he died so tragically, but he will always be my baby pic.twitter.com/XzZQCdz8tl — TinaTurner (@tinaturner) July 27, 2018

Ronnie Turner was a musician, like his parents, and made an acting appearance in his mother's 1993 biopic, "What's Love Got To Do With It," which starred Angela Bassett and Laurence Fishburne as Tina and Ike Turner.