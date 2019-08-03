President Donald Trump will be making his way to Alabama, where a tornado swept through and killed at least 23 people.

In a news release Tuesday, the Trump Administration said they had ordered federal aid to supplement state and local recovery efforts in Lee County.

The assistance includes grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-costs loans to cover uninsured property losses and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the disaster.

Damage assessments are continuing, and more counties and additional forms of assistance may be designated after those surveys are completed.

“it’s been a tragic situation but a lot of good work is being done,” Trump said earlier in the week.

Government surveys have confirmed at least 38 tornadoes touched down across the Southeast in a deadly weekend outbreak.

National Weather Service teams surveying storm damage say tornadoes struck Sunday in Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and South Carolina.

The largest was a powerful EF4 tornado with 170 mph winds. That twister has been blamed for killing 23 people in a rural area of Lee County, Alabama, as it churned for about 70 miles from western Alabama into Georgia.

Forecasters say there's a chance of more severe storms and tornadoes this weekend. The national Storm Prediction Center says parts of Arkansas, Mississippi, Louisiana, and Tennessee will be at heightened risk of severe weather Saturday.

Residents and business owners who sustained losses can begin applying for help by registering online at http://www.DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621-FEMA (3362).