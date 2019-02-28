WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — President Donald Trump apparently overruled intelligence officials and the White House’s top lawyer to grant his son-in-law and adviser, Jared Kushner, top-secret security clearance last year, the New York Times reports.

Thursday, the newspaper published a story citing four unnamed sources who had been briefed on the matter.

NYT reports a senior administration official and the White House counsel at the time both wrote internal memos outlining their concerns.

In January, the president told the NYT he had no role in his son-in-law receiving his clearance.

As previously reported, Kusher operated for months without a full security clearance.

He was with Trump in New Jersey the weekend before James Comey was fired as the director of the FBI, and he was among the attendees at a June 2016 meeting at Trump Tower with a Russian lawyer at which the president’s oldest son was told he would negative information about Hillary Clinton.

Kushner — the point of contact for foreign officials during the campaign and transition — was also alluded to, though not by name, in Flynn’s guilty plea as a transition team official who encouraged Flynn to contact representatives of foreign governments, including Russia, about a U.N. Security Council resolution against Israeli settlements.

The Associated Press reports FBI background checks for security clearances routinely examine an applicant’s financial holdings and foreign contacts. The delay in Kushner’s case was caused by a backlog in the new administration and Kushner’s extensive financial wealth, which required lengthy review, his lawyer said last year.