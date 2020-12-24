Trump pardons former campaign chief Paul Manafort and Jared Kushner's father

Trump has granted clemency to 49 people either through pardons or sentence commutations in the past two days.

President Donald Trump on Wednesday issued pardons and sentence commutations for 29 people, including former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and Charles Kushner, the father of his son-in-law.

Several news outlets including the New York Times reported Trump also pardoned longtime friend and adviser Roger Stone.

The actions bring to 49 the number of people who Trump in the last two days has granted clemency either through pardons or sentence commutations.

On Tuesday, he pardoned two people who were convicted in special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation, former members of Congress who were early supporters and former government contractors convicted in the killings of Iraqi civilians.