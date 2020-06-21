Trump campaign abruptly cancels outdoor Tulsa rally

No reason was given for the cancellation of the outdoor rally right outside the venue, but social media images showed few people out.

TULSA, Okla. — President Donald Trump’s campaign has abruptly canceled an outdoor campaign rally that had been scheduled in downtown Tulsa.

The campaign said Trump and Vice President Mike Pence would only appear at the scheduled indoor event at the BOK Center. No reason was given for the cancellation of the outdoor rally right outside the venue. Images posted on social media showed few people in the outdoor area.