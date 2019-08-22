VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Second District Congresswoman Elaine Luria announced Thursday that President Donald Trump had signed into law a bill that renames a Virginia Beach post office after Ryan "Keith" Cox.

Luria sponsored the House bill to rename the federal building, which was passed by unanimous vote last month.

The previously unnamed post office, located at 2509 George Mason Drive, will now known as the Ryan Keith Cox Post Office Building.

Cox was one of the 12 people shot and killed in the Virginia Beach municipal center mass shooting on May 31. For 12 years, he served Virginia Beach as an account clerk in the Department of Public Utilities.

Cox is credited for sacrificing his own life to protect and save others inside the building. Survivors say he refused to take refuge, telling them, "I've got to see if anybody else needs help."

"Virginia Beach and our entire Commonwealth will never forget Keith Cox’s courageous efforts to save his fellow Virginians," Luria said. "The post office building will serve as a permanent reminder of his bravery and sacrifice. It’s an honor to recognize a true community hero."

The full Virginia congressional delegation supported the legislation.