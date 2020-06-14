JACKSONVILLE, Fla — President Donald Trump supporters took to their boats and sailed along the St. Johns River in Downtown Jacksonville Sunday to celebrate the president's 74th birthday.

This boat rally started around 11 a.m. at Metropolitan Park and continued until participants reached Fleming Island.

This boat rally comes after hundreds of boats participated in another boat rally supporting the president on May 16, according to the event.

Supporters of President Trump take to Jacksonville's waterways for birthday boat rally

RELATED: President Trump merch tents continue popping up on First Coast ahead of the RNC

RELATED: Jacksonville to host 2020 Republican National Convention