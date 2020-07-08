Trump issues executive orders banning 'transactions' with TikTok, WeChat owners

The president's order against the China-based owners of the popular apps says it's over U.S. security concerns.

WASHINGTON — Editor's note: The related video above was published Tuesday.

President Trump has issued executive orders that take effect in 45 days against the Chinese owners of TikTok and WeChat. But it remains unclear if he has the legal authority to actually ban the apps from the U.S.

The twin executive orders Thursday — one for each app — call on the Secretary of Commerce to define the banned transactions by the 45-day time frame. The orders' wording is vague, but leaves open the possibility that hosting the apps in the Apple and Google app stores could be covered by the ban.

Trump announced the order Thursday night in an email from the White House press secretary. The order says it bans any U.S. person or company from making transactions related to ByteDance, TikTok's parent company, and Tencent, WeChat's owner, based in China. In it, Trump broadly prohibits unspecified "transactions."

For the past week, the Trump administration has been suggesting that the president may ban TikTok in the U.S. over national-security concerns. Trump also said he had spoken with Microsoft, which confirmed that it was in talks to buy the American part of the popular social media video app's operations.

Trump had threatened a deadline of Sept. 15 to “close down” TikTok unless Microsoft or “somebody else” bought it. TikTok, Microsoft and WeChat owner Tencent had no immediate replies to queries.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Wednesday that he was expanding the U.S. crackdown on Chinese technology to personal apps, calling out TikTok and WeChat by name.

"This data collection threatens to allow the Chinese Communist Party access to Americans' personal and proprietary information -- potentially allowing China to track the locations of federal employees and contractors, build dossiers of personal information for blackmail, and conduct corporate espionage," the executive order says.

Trump's order will probably encounter legal challenges. It is also unclear how far it reaches and what it will affect.

For example, Tencent is involved in ownership of many popular games like "League of Legends," Washington Post reporter Gene Park indicated on Twitter.

It could also have ramifications for users well beyond WeChat, which is crucial for personal communications and organizations that do business with China. Including Riot Games, which is behind "League of Legends," Tencent also owns parts or all of major companies like Fortnite's publisher Epic Games.

“This is an unprecedented use of presidential authority,” Eurasia Group analyst Paul Triolo said in an email. At a minimum, he said, the orders appear to "constitute a ban on the ability of U.S. app stores run by Apple and Google to include either mobile app after 45 days.”

Triolo said it’s possible the orders would face legal challenges, and warned that Beijing is likely to “react harshly at least rhetorically.” Trump’s orders cited legal authority from the International Emergency Economic Powers Act and the National Emergencies Act.

The order doesn't seem to ban Americans from using TikTok, said Kirsten Martin, a professor of technology ethics at the University of Notre Dame. She added that such an order would be nearly impossible to enforce in the first place.

“If goal is to get teenagers to stop using TikTok, I’m not sure an executive order will stop them,” she said. “Every teenager knows how to use a VPN (a virtual private network). They will just pretend they are in Canada.”

ByteDance operates a separate version of TikTok for the Chinese market. TikTok insists it does not store U.S. user information in China and would not share it with the Chinese government.

WeChat and its sister app Weixin in China are hugely popular messaging apps; many Chinese expatriates use WeChat to stay in touch with friends and family back home.

WeChat also says it doesn’t share data with the Chinese government and never has, and does not store international user data in China. U.S. user data is stored in Canada.