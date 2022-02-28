Ukraine families in need of essential items. Here's how you can help

The Salvation Army Worldwide has 10 centers in Ukraine, and they are all still active and supporting people there.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia resident Olena Brown says her family in Ukraine is living a nightmare as Russia continues to invade the country.

Brown says her sister sent her a photo last night of her and her son in the bathtub as airstrike sirens blared through their home. "As the war goes on, they run out of items, and they need more and more and more, and when it gets delivered, they don't have to worry about it," Brown said.

Major Mark Craddock with The Salvation Army of The Midlands says donations are in high demand. Craddock say one donation in particular need is "donations of cash ... It's so much easier to purchase supplies there and move them in and U.S. dollars speak really well there."

Food, transportation, baby supplies, and other emergency items are being provided by The #SalvationArmy in and around... Posted by The Salvation Army World Service Office on Sunday, February 27, 2022

Craddock says operations are ongoing across the region. "Romania, Poland and Moldova are supporting The Salvation Army's efforts to be staged to bring refugees in and help the flow of supplies into Ukraine," Craddock said. "We have 10 Salvation Army centers of operations in Ukraine, and they are all still active and supporting the people there."

The Salvation Army World Service Office is working hard to support our teams in and around #Ukraine, and to provide... Posted by The Salvation Army USA on Sunday, February 27, 2022

Brown says if anyone can donate to help her homeland they should. "I love this country," Brown said. When people say it takes a village, I get what that means now."