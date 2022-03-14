Amway to suspend operations in Russia

The company said the continuing war and the global legal and operational environment make it impossible to continue to do business there.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Amway announced Monday afternoon it is suspending operations in Russia.

The company said that although Amway has "friends, colleagues and Amway Business Owners in both countries who have worked together for years in harmony with a common purpose," the continuing war and the global legal and operational environment make it impossible to continue to do business there.

Amway also has employees in Ukraine.

“Seeing the global Amway family step forward and care for those who have left Ukraine in search of safety and shelter, and those who have stayed behind, has once again shown the heart of Amway and the strength of the bonds we share,” the announcement reads.

Amway says the team members remaining in Ukraine are donating Amway personal products along with food and dietary supplements to local hospitals and charities.

"Hope – along with Freedom, Family and Reward – is one of our four Founders’ Fundamentals. We have upheld these ideals for more than 60 years, including through very challenging times in different parts of the world," says the announcement. "It is our sincere hope that peace will prevail, and that we can return to fully supporting operations and opportunity for all who are a part of the Amway family."

