Columbia mayor announces armor, MRE food donations to Ukraine

Daniel Rickenmann made the announcement to a group marching in support of Ukraine at the State House on Saturday.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Mayor Daniel Rickenmann announced on Saturday that the city would be sending supplies to Ukraine, including body armor, as the embattled country continues fighting to hold off a Russian offensive.

“As Ukrainians fight for their sovereignty, we wanted to do what we could to offer support from the City of Columbia," Rickenmann said in a statement provided to News19. "Their fight for Democracy, against what was thought to be a global superpower, has inspired so many people across our city and country."

Rickenmann announced the move during a rally at the South Carolina State House where attendees showed their solidarity with the invaded European nation.

In addition to surplus body armor, Rickenmann said Columbia would also be sending a pallet of ready-to-eat meals for Ukrainian forces. A spokesperson for Rickenmann said the donation plan was a joint effort between the mayor, chief of police, and city staff.

“I want to thank Chief Holbrook and all the staff that worked together so that we could make this gesture of support to our friends in Ukraine,” the mayor said.

He added that the city would continue praying for "the success of our friends."

It's just one way those marching on Saturday were finding ways to help from half a world away.

"Everybody's finding their own way to resist this unacceptable situation in Ukraine," marcher David Matos said.

In addition to denouncing the Russian invasion, members of the day's march are also pushing for a no-fly zone over Ukraine - something Ukraine's president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has also requested from Western allies.