Columbia resident's battle to get family out of Ukraine takes unexpected turn

Olena Brown has helped her sister, nephew, and mom get from Ukraine to Poland - and now into America under a visa. But the path required an unexpected detour.

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — As the crisis in Ukraine continues, families are still desperately trying to leave. Columbia resident Olena Brown has been in Poland for almost four weeks.

One of those weeks was spent helping her family navigate out of Ukraine and into Poland.

Three weeks were spent waiting and anticipating their appointment for a visa application for her sister and nephew. Brown said the wait was scary as airstrike sirens were ringing through the area.

"We didn't know the certainty of what to do or what would be the next step until we had the interview at the U.S. embassy to get the tourist visa for her which was three weeks of waiting time," Brown said. "They accepted the applications, however, during the interview, my sister and her son were declined."

"That way was to go to the Mexican border, go to the United States checkpoint and ask for humanitarian parole," she said.

A trip from Poland to Mexico was worth it in the end.

"My sister and her son were allowed to enter with a parole visa which allows them to stay for a year," Brown said.

Now, she is looking for ways to help her sister start working and getting her nephew enrolled in school. The family does plan on going back to Ukraine, if and when things calm down, to help rebuild their homeland.