Columbia resident visits Ukraine, wants world to remember the war isn't over

Ana Sazonov returned to her home country of Ukraine in late September and made it back safely to Columbia.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Ana Sazonov recalled her experience bringing humanitarian aid to Ukraine vividly. It was just two weeks ago.

"My heart beat so fast," she said.

While Sazonov lives in Columbia, was born in Ukraine. She returned to the U.S. in early October after going back to see her family. But it was a trip, she says, was met with many emotions.

"People are helping each other, I saw the resistance of the Ukrainian people, the strength of the Ukrainian people," she said.

Sazonov met up with her family in Leviev, then went to her hometown for several days. Then, she headed to Kyiv. A short time later, her trip took an unexpected turn.

"And one thing led to another and 12 hours later, I was headed east to villages around Izyum that were literally liberated 24 hours before we arrived there," Sazonov said. "I didn't plan for that but I found myself providing humanitarian aid to people that hadn't had a shower, a decent shower in the past seven months."

She said they were scared, but they were also brave.

"For me, it was the first time to be under, you know, intense fire," Sazonov said. "I was with a bulletproof vest, with a helmet in the backseat of the car to be ready for everything. For them, it was just another day."

After providing aid alongside a team, she said heading back to a "safe area" was a journey that provided many obstacles.

"Avoiding any tanks and cars and any, I don't know, there were like holes in the ground," Sazonov said. "Literally it's just like - it's a nightmare."

She then made it back to her family where she stayed several days and then made it back to Columbia. But one thing she wants people here to remember is that the war is still going on.

"This is something, a message that I want to share, there is still war in Ukraine," she said. "We need to remember that because this war is not only impacting Ukraine but the entire free world."

"Ukraine fighting took the responsibility for all of us to fight over freedom and democracy," she added.