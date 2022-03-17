Forest Acres Police donating bullet proof vests to citizens in Ukraine

The vests will be given to the SC National Guard to give to Ukrainian citizens

FOREST ACRES, S.C. — Bullet proof vests that are no longer being used by the Forest Acres Police department are bound for Ukraine.

The South Carolina Police Chief Association is spearheading the effort asking police departments in South Carolina for vests that are older and not being use.

The plan is to give the vests to the SC National Guard will handle getting the vests to citizens in Ukraine.