x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Ukraine

Forest Acres Police donating bullet proof vests to citizens in Ukraine

The vests will be given to the SC National Guard to give to Ukrainian citizens
Credit: Forest Acres Police Department
Lt. Smyrl was honored to deliver these Forest Acres Police Department vests to the SC National Guard. Next stop -> UKRAINE

FOREST ACRES, S.C. — Bullet proof vests that are no longer being used by the Forest Acres Police department are bound for Ukraine. 

The South Carolina Police Chief Association is spearheading the effort asking police departments in South Carolina for vests that are older and not being use. 

Credit: Forest Acres Police
Forest Acres Police Department is giving bullet proof vests to citizens in Ukraine

RELATED: Forest Acres city council approves match funding to bury power lines at Crayton Middle School

The plan is to give the vests to the SC National Guard will handle getting the vests to citizens in Ukraine.   

 “I want to thank the South Carolina Police Chief Association and the South Carolina National Guard for organizing this. Hopefully our vests will protect some Ukrainian citizens and save some lives, ” said Forest Acres Police Chief Don Robinson. 

RELATED: Regal Cinemas at Richland Mall permanently closed

 

In Other News

Who is Volodymyr Zelensky? Here's what we know about the former comedian turned Ukraine's wartime president