Columbia resident helps her family flee Ukraine

Olena Brown left Columbia and met her family at the Ukraine, Poland border after their 48-hour trek

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Olena Brown is a resident here in Columbia and for the past few weeks, she has been in constant communication with her family in Ukraine trying to figure out the best course of action for helping them during the humanitarian crisis. A few days ago she recieved a call and heard her sister, five-year-old nephew, and mother were prepared to leave.

She said, "I left when I heard they were leaving Ukraine, I purchased a ticket at 2:30 am, and flew to Warsaw and rented a car and drove four hours to the border to wait for them, at the border, it was difficult to see I was crying the entire time,".

Her family getting to the border wasn't easy, "my uncle and cousin picked them up and drove them to Leviev,". and then she added, "there are tons of buses that go from Leviev to the border and they are free so that was a blessing and they got in line, and whoever with a child the buses call and let them in, there are tons of people, my sister said there are tons of people trying to get on the bus,".

Brown says when her family was reunited it was an overwhelming feeling of emotions, "seeing that we got a chance to be together and me being there an knowing that now they are under my wing, I can drive, I can speak English, I can find an apartment, I felt like I am doing something, then I saw my nephew sleeping in this warm bed and it was a nice reward."

Now they are in the Airbnb preparing for the next steps, "I am a citizen and my mom is a green card holder, but I applied for a visa for my sister and her son and I am hoping the United States embassy will approve the application because I cannot imagine what I will do if they deny."