Cocktail maker launches 'Freedom Mule' Campaign to aid Ukraine

A portion of proceeds from 'Merican Mule – $1 per case – will now go to Ukrainian relief.

NORWALK, Conn. — A Connecticut-based creative cocktail maker run by a UConn graduate is taking its signature canned “Moscow Mule” cocktails and adding something else to the mix; Aid for Ukrainian refugees.

CEO Dean Mahoney founded the craft cocktail company ‘Merican Mule in 2015.

“We’re giving back to Operation USA which is an organization that will give to Ukrainian refugees in Poland,” Mahoney said from his Norwalk offices.

Another initiative that the ‘Merican Mule team has begun is starting to gain traction on social media. Mahoney said he has asked his consumers to make their mark – literally -- and make a statement in solidarity with Ukraine. Mahoney said his decorative cocktail cans need an update; “take out a Sharpie (marker) cross off Moscow Mule and write “Freedom Mule”.

Adam Sclafani, the sales director at 'Merican Mule, said the company is getting pictures from all over the country of their customers crossing out the word “Moscow” on the label and marking “Freedom Mule” on their cans.

“It’s working, Sclafani said. "We’re seeing pictures all over the place from California, from Texas, from Ohio and Georgia.”

The ‘Merican Mule product uses vodka made in Indiana and cans their cocktails in Utica, New York, but they have been headquartered in Norwalk since their inception.

For now, the initiative to assist Ukraine shows no signs of stopping.

Sclafani added, “Everyone says every dollar counts and I truly believe that. So, whether we raise $5, a thousand dollars or one hundred thousand dollars, whatever it might be – anyway we can contribute, we’re happy about it.”

Jimmy Altman is a reporter at FOX61 News. He can be reached at jaltman@fox61.com. Follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

