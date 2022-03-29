S.C. Rotary District helping provide relief to Ukrainians

They raised over $100K at their district conference earlier this month.

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Generous Rotarians from Rotary clubs here in the Midlands are helping Ukrainians get relief.

"When the Rotarians knew that the money was going to Ukraine and the crisis there, they were a lot more giving than maybe they would've been otherwise," said Mary Gasque, eastern SC rotary district governor designate.

This support began at their district conference this month that had clubs from areas like West Columbia, Lake Murray and Lexington involved.

These rotaries have an ongoing partnership with a disaster relief non-profit called Shelterbox that provides humanitarian aid in times of need.

So thanks to these rotaries' pockets and partnerships, over $100,000 of supplies is being shipped to bordering countries of Ukraine.

"With the Ukraine, we're sending tools to help build, we're sending a water filtration system, because it's got a filtration system in there, they have pots and pans, they have shovels and hammers," Gasque said.

This is because Shelterbox said the Ukrainian government has requested supplies to rebuild.

And an effort build together is better than an effort alone.

"The reason Rotarians like these projects or these programs is because as an individual, you may not be able to give enough money to help somebody, but as a group you can raise a lot of money that will actually do good," Gasque said.