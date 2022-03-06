TikTok suspends new content, live streaming on platform in Russia over 'fake news' law

A new Russian law criminalizes the intentional spreading of what Moscow deems to be "fake" reports. Facebook and Twitter were blocked in the country.

TikTok is suspending new content and live streaming abilities on its platform in Russia due to the country's new ‘fake news’ law, the company announced Sunday.

In an updated press statement, TikTok said "in light of Russia's new ‘fake news’ law, we have no choice but to suspend livestreaming and new content to our video service in Russia while we review the safety implications of this law."

The social media company said in-app messaging will not be affected.

"We will continue to evaluate the evolving circumstances in Russia to determine when we might fully resume our services with safety as our top priority," the statement read.

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the 'fake news' bill into law Friday as part of a crackdown on media outlets and individuals who fail to hew to the Kremlin line on Russia's war in Ukraine.

The same day, state communications watchdog Roskomnadzor said it cut access to Twitter and Facebook. The watchdog has previously accused Twitter of failing to delete the content banned by Russian authorities and slowed down access to it.

The bill, quickly rubber-stamped by both houses of the Kremlin-controlled parliament and signed by Putin, imposes prison sentences of up to 15 years for those spreading information that goes against the Russian government’s narrative on the war.

Multiple outlets said they would pause their work inside Russia to evaluate the situation. Among them, CNN and CBS News said they would stop broadcasting in Russia while Bloomberg and the BBC said they would temporarily suspend the work of their journalists there.