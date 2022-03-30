Is the U.S. doing anything to prevent Ukraine's president from assassination?

Our First Coast News National Security advisor, Admiral Snyder, answers three key questions.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Watching the war in Ukraine is upsetting, no doubt.

We asked our First Coast News National Security Advisor, Vice Admiral Rick Snyder, Retired, some key questions. Admiral Snyder is an expert on national defense. He served at the Pentagon and at NORAD.

FCN: Ukraine's president, Volodymyr Zelensky, is being called a modern-day Churchill, trying to save his country. But there's fear Russia will try to assassinate him. What is the U.S. doing to protect him, if anything?

Admiral Snyder:

An amazing leader, as we’ve seen. He clearly is executing the will of the Ukrainian people to defend their country and rallying international support. We do know that we are sharing information and intelligence with Ukraine, which could be helpful in protecting President Zelensky. Beyond that, I am not aware of anything the US military is doing to specifically protect President Zelensky.

FCN: On paper, Russia should be winning this war. But tell us about the weapons Ukraine is using so effectively. Which one is causing Russia the most damage?

Admiral Snyder:

Ukraine has been very effective with the Javelin ant-tank missile, the Stinger anti-aircraft missile and armed unmanned air vehicles. The Javelin and Stinger missiles are portable, simple, and effective. They are largely responsible for stalling the ground attack and keeping the Russians from controlling the airspace. The unmanned aircraft are difficult to defend against and give the Ukrainians a stand-off attack capability. Additionally, these weapons do not stoke the Russian fear of an attack on Russian territory.

FCN: What is going wrong internally with the Russian fighting force in Ukraine? We keep hear about how generals are getting killed, picked off by snipers. Why are they so exposed?

Admiral Snyder: