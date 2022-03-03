UPS pledges $1M in initial emergency funding for Ukraine amid crisis | What to know

UPS has suspended all services to and from Ukraine for the safety of its workers in Ukraine.

ATLANTA — The United Parcel Service (UPS) has pledged $1 million in initial emergency funding to support Ukraine as Russia continues to invade.

The emergency funds will offer support for the following organizations:

The organizations will assess how and where to deploy resources to Ukraine refugees.

UPS also suspended all services to and from Ukraine for the safety of its workers in Ukraine. According to a release, all Ukrainian UPS workers are safe and are being contacted daily.

"Our hearts are with them and their families who are living through this upheaval and uncertainty," UPS said in a release.

The UPS Foundation is monitoring the crisis in Ukraine closely and "working with our NGO partners and international affairs experts to provide support to the internally displaced and refugees leaving Ukraine during this time,” Nikki Clifton said, president of social impact and The UPS Foundation.

UPS said to focus their humanitarian relief efforts, the European Union will play an essential role in response and will be a primary destination for refugees.

"UPS is not transporting any items from the U.S. to Ukraine because in our long history of engaging in these situations, we’ve learned that collection drive items rarely reach the intended recipients," according to a release.

Instead, UPS said it will support the organizations (listed above) in and around Ukraine on a needs basis.