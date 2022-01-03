Ukrainian student watching in horror as family protects hometown

Anna Iermolaieva is in her third year at the University of South Florida and works as an assistant researcher at Moffitt Cancer Center.

TAMPA, Fla. — Anna Iermolaieva is studying and working in Tampa, Florida nearly 6,000 miles away from her homeland of Ukraine where her parents and brother are protecting her hometown of Kozyatyn.

Anna was working late last week in a Moffitt Cancer Center lab when Russia invaded her homeland. She watched the war unfold on her phone.

"I heard Vladimir Putin was making a speech and I opened it. I listened to it for one minute and I couldn’t listen more because it was just disgusting, calling my citizens like Nazis and he’s saving my country from Nazi Ukrainians," Anna told 10 Tampa Bay.

Since then, she's been in constant contact with her parents, brother, and other family and friends. She feels helpless.

"I feel so bad because my parents sent me here to study but I cannot study. I cannot do anything. I have never been so depressed in my entire life," she said.

Anna is in her third year at the University of South Florida. She's also working at Moffitt Cancer Center as an assistant researcher, laying the foundation for her lifelong goal of getting her doctorate degree and working in the medical field.

Now she wants more than ever to return to Ukraine and rebuild her home.

"I really hope I can go back and there will be a place to go back."

Anna's mother is the mayor of her hometown of Kozyatyn where she's responsible for the safety of others. Anna said her hometown, located two hours from Kyiv, has not been attacked and her mother is focused on accepting refugees from other parts of the country.

Her brother was rejected by the Ukrainian army because he doesn't have any experience. Now he's helping to get food and supplies to soldiers.

"We are fighting back and we are staying strong and we are not going to give up until we win or until we die," said Anna.