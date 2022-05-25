Uvalde school mass shooting: What we know about the victims

What happened at Robb Elementary was the deadliest school shooting in Texas history.

Example video title will go here for this video

UVALDE, Texas — At least 21 people were killed Tuesday in what is now considered the deadliest school shooting in Texas history.

It happened at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, which is about four hours away from Houston.

Nineteen of the victims were students. Robb Elementary School has nearly 600 students in the second, third and fourth grades. Typically, students in those grades are between 6 and 10 years old. The vast majority of the students at Robb Elementary are Latino.

All of the dead were in the same fourth-grade classroom, where the shooter barricaded himself Tuesday and opened fire on the children and their teachers, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott told a news conference Wednesday. He said the gunman used an AR-15-style semi-automatic rifle in the attack and posted on Facebook shortly before the shooting, “I’m going to shoot an elementary school.”

Here's what we're learning about the victims.

Eva Mireles

Eva Mireles was one of the first victims identified in the Uvalde school shooting. She was a fourth-grade teacher.

She has been described as a loving mother and wife who lived life to the fullest.

“She was adventurous. I would definitely say those wonderful things about her. She is definitely going to be very missed,” said 44-year-old relative Amber Ybarra, of San Antonio.

In a post on the school’s website at the start of the school year, Mireles had introduced herself to her new students.

“Welcome to the 4th grade! We have a wonderful year ahead of us!” she wrote, noting she had been teaching 17 years, loved running and hiking, and had a “supportive, fun, and loving family.” She mentioned that her husband was a school district police officer, and they had a grown daughter and three “furry friends.”

Annabell Guadalupe Rodriguez

Annabell Guadalupe Rodriguez, 10, was a third-grader at Robb Elementary.

Her dad had spent much of Tuesday afternoon looking for her. When he spoke to KHOU 11 News earlier in the day, he said no one had any answers on the whereabouts of his daughter.

"They don't know where she's at ... her name is not here," Rodriguez said. "They're not letting us in at the hospital right now so we don't know where to go."

He later received the devastating news that Annabell was one of the 19 students killed in the shooting.

Her family said she was in the same classroom as her cousin, who was also shot and killed. The cousin has not been identified.

Terrible update: Family members tell me officials have confirmed 10-year Annabell Guadalupe Rodriguez was killed today. They say she was in 3rd grade and in the same classroom as her cousin. And they say her cousin was also killed today. @KHOU #Uvalde pic.twitter.com/FYuFQmEH5p — Anayeli Ruiz KHOU (@AnayeliNews) May 25, 2022

Xavier James Lopez

The Associated Press spoke with Lisa Garza, 54, of Arlington, Texas, who identified her cousin, Xavier Javier Lopez, 10, as one of the victims.

She said Xavier had been eagerly awaiting a summer of swimming.

“He was just a loving 10-year-old little boy, just enjoying life, not knowing that this tragedy was going to happen today,” she said. “He was very bubbly, loved to dance with his brothers, his mom. This has just taken a toll on all of us.”

Layla Salazar

Vincent Salazar said his 10-year-old daughter, Layla, loved to swim and dance to Tik Tok videos. She was fast — she won six races at the school’s field day, and Salazar proudly posted a photo of Layla showing off two of her ribbons on Facebook.

Each morning as he drove her to school in his pickup, Salazar would play “Sweet Child O’ Mine,” by Guns ‘n’ Roses and they’d sing along, he said.

“She was just a whole lot of fun,” he said.

Yesterday we lost our heart our whole world We Love you Baby girl Daddy is sorry I wasn't there to protect you when you needed me the most we Love you so much fly high my little angel fly high... Posted by Vinnie Salazar on Wednesday, May 25, 2022

Uziyah Garcia

Manny Renfro told the Associated Press he got word Tuesday that his grandson, 8-year-old Uziyah Garcia, was among those killed.

“The sweetest little boy that I’ve ever known,” Renfro said. “I’m not just saying that because he was my grandkid.”

Renfro said Uziyah last visited him in San Angelo during spring break.

“We started throwing the football together and I was teaching him pass patterns. Such a fast little boy and he could catch a ball so good,” Renfro said. “There were certain plays that I would call that he would remember and he would do it exactly like we practiced.”

Rogelio Torres

The father of Rogelio Torres confirmed to KHOU 11’s Anayeli Ruiz Wednesday morning that his son was killed during the shooting at Robb Elementary School.

Rogelio was 10 years old.

Another sad update: I just spoke with Rogelio’s dad and he confirms his son was killed yesterday. @KHOU https://t.co/tdciiUMcEk — Anayeli Ruiz KHOU (@AnayeliNews) May 25, 2022

Eliahna García

Among those left to grieve were relatives of 10-year-old Eliahna Garcia.

“She was very happy and very outgoing,” said Eliahna’s aunt, Siria Arizmendi, a fifth-grade teacher at Flores Elementary School in the same school district. “She loved to dance and play sports. She was big into family, enjoyed being with the family.”

9 year-old Ellie Garcia was about to turn 10. Her family just shared this photo with me as the community rallies around them and the families of 18 other children and two teachers killed yesterday in the Uvalde school massacre #khou11 @KHOU pic.twitter.com/dIwMFO48LA — Jason Miles (@JMilesKHOU) May 25, 2022

Nevaeh Bravo

Nevaeh, a 10-year-old girl, was killed in the school shooting.

Eliahana Cruz Torres

Fourth-grader Eliahana Cruz Torres was looking forward to her last softball game of the season before she was killed Tuesday.

"She was very excited about her softball game today. She was kind of nervous," her aunt said. "I talked to her last night and she was kind of nervous, saying that it was her last game and she didn't want softball to end. And she was excited because there were gonna, I guess, announce the ones that made it to all-stars. And she was also saying, like, 'what if I make it? I'm gonna be so nervous.' And I was like, 'girl you got this. You're gonna be good at it. You got this.' So she was excited."

Jailah Nicole Silguero

Veronica Luevanos, whose 10-year-old daughter, Jailah Nicole Silguero, was among the victims, tearfully told Univision that her daughter did not want to go to school Tuesday and seemed to sense something bad was going to happen. Jailah’s cousin also died in the shooting.

Jose Flores

Jose was just 10 years old when he was killed in the school shooting.

Amerie Jo Garza

Amerie Jo Garza, 10, was killed in the shooting.

According to a Facebook post by her father, he had been searching for his daughter for hours before he found out she was dead.

He also said that Amerie's baby brother had died, but it's unclear what happened.

Thank you everyone for the prayers and help trying to find my baby. She’s been found. My little love is now flying high... Posted by Angel Garza on Tuesday, May 24, 2022

Miranda Mathis

At this point, we do not have any detailed information about Miranda Mathis.

Alithia Ramirez

Alithia Ramirez was also killed in the shooting. Her family is heartbroken and posted this on the GoFundMe page created to help:

"Hello my name is Ernesto Morales and I made this go fund me to help out my nephew Ryan Ramirez and family through this very difficult time with whatever expenses that may come up. was one of the students that were tragically taken from her family in the Uvalde School shooting. This little angel was taken from them, I pray that Ryan Ramirez find peace in this difficult time. My hearts hurts and I’m just torn with all the evil in this world. So if you can please help my nephew. God bless everyone and prayers to the other familys involved in this terrible tragedy. May she Rest In Peace."

Irma Garcia

Irma Garcia was also killed in the shooting. She taught at the school for 23 years.

According to reports, she died while shielding her students from the shooter.

Jackie Cazares

Javier Cazares said he found out Tuesday afternoon that his 9-year-old daughter Jacklyn Cazares was killed in her classroom. She was with a group of five girls, including her second cousin, Annabelle Rodriguez, who formed a tight group of friends.

“They are all gone now,” Cazares said.

The extended families of the slain cousins gathered Wednesday to mourn and comfort each other over barbecue.

Cazares described his daughter as a “firecracker” who “had a voice, she didn’t like bullies, she didn’t like kids being picked on.”

“All in all, full of love. She had a big heart,” he said.

Jayce Carmelo Luevanos

Jayce was Jailah's cousin.

Makenna Lee Elrod

Makenna's aunt started a GoFundMe page to help the family.

"Words cannot express the pain my sister and our family is going through. I know in the coming weeks my sister is going to be overcome with so much and any support is appreciated. Please pray for our family and remember Makenna. She was beautiful, funny, smart, and amazing. She had the biggest heart and loved her family and friends so much. Her smile would light up a room."

Tess Marie Mata

We are working to get information about Tess.

Alexandria Aniyah Rubio

Alexandria's mother posted to Facebook saying her daughter was on the honor roll and received a good citizen award.

"We told her we loved her and would pick her up after school. We had no idea this was goodbye," Kimberly Mata-Rubio wrote in the post.

My beautiful, smart, Alexandria Aniyah Rubio was recognized today for All-A honor roll. She also received the good... Posted by Kimberly Mata-Rubio on Tuesday, May 24, 2022

What we know about the suspect

According to Gov. Greg Abbott, the 18-year-old shooter is Salvador Ramos from Uvalde.

Ramos had hinted on social media that an attack could be coming, according to state Sen. Roland Gutierrez, who said state police had briefed him. He noted that the gunman “suggested the kids should watch out.”

Before heading to the school, Ramos shot his grandmother with two military-style rifles he purchased on his birthday, Gutierrez said. Her condition is not known at this time.

The attack began about 11:30 a.m. when the gunman crashed his car outside the school and ran into the building, according to Travis Considine, a spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety. A resident who heard the crash called 911, and two local police officers exchanged gunfire with the shooter.

Both officers were shot, though it was not immediately clear where on the campus that confrontation occurred, or how much time elapsed before more authorities arrived on the scene.