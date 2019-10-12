As you may have heard, "Wheel of Fortune" host Pat Sajak is recovering from emergency surgery. His longtime co-host Vanna White is filling in for him.



And Minnie Mouse is taking over the puzzleboard, to light it up for contestants.

Monday night, Wheel of Fortune announced that the "Secret Santa Holiday Giveaway" has also officially begun. Vanna White promised viewers that Pat Sajak will be back soon.

The show tweeted Friday that Sajak underwent surgery for a blocked intestine, causing Thursday's taping schedule to be canceled. Sajak, who turned 73 last month, is said to be resting comfortably.