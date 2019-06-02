Speaking before the American people and members of Congress in the Capitol, President Donald Trump gave his State of the Union address on Tuesday night.

Our VERIFY researchers fact-checked his claims and statements in real-time:

“Agents will tell you, where walls go up, illegal crossings go way down.”

Verified, but needs context.

From 2000 to 2017, apprehensions dropped by 80 to 90 percent in border zones, according to data from the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol.

For example, there were 115,696 apprehensions in El Paso in 2000. Seven years later in 2017, the number of apprehensions was down to 25,193. That was also the trend in San Diego. There were 151,681 apprehensions in 2000 and 26,086 apprehensions in 2017, according to the CBP data. In Yuma, there were 108,747 apprehensions in 2000 and 12,847 in 2017.

But Trump's claim leaves out the fact that apprehensions dropped everywhere along the border, not just in sections with barriers. There was a decrease from 1,643,679 apprehensions in 2000 to 303,916 apprehensions in 2017, which is an 82 percent decrease along the entire border.

— Oscar Margain

“In the last two years, our brave ICE officers made 266,000 arrests of criminal aliens, including those charged or convicted of nearly 100,000 assaults, 30,000 sex crimes, and 4,000 killings.”

Verified, but needs context.

ICE officers arrested 250,000 immigrants in 2017 and 300,000 immigrants in 2018 that they deemed as “criminal,” according to the agency's own reports. It is important to note that the ICE databases also include non-violent crimes, which includes illegal entry. So if an immigrant previously attempted crossing the border, ICE would consider that a crime. ICE reported that between 2017 and 2018 there were a combined total of 99,207 assaults, 27,331 sex-related crimes and 3,914 homicides committed by the apprehended individuals.

— Oscar Margain

“Our hostages have come home, nuclear testing has stopped, and there has not been a missile launch in 15 months.”

Verified.

North Korea and its leader, Kim Jong Un, haven’t tested any ballistic missiles since Nov. 29, 2017. But Lisa Collins, a fellow with the Korea Chair at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, said that the country could still conduct scientific research and computer simulations on weapons of mass destruction without launching a missile.

— Eliana Block

"In just over two years since the election, we have launched an unprecedented economic boom – a boom that has rarely been seen before. We have created 5.3 million new jobs...."

False.

Since January 2017, the economy added 4.9 million new jobs, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

— Rhea Titus

“We have secured a $100 billion increase in defense spending from NATO allies.”

Verified.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg confirmed that allies would increase spending by $100 billion in a speech on Jan. 30.

"Since 2016, NATO allies across Europe and Canada have increased defense spending by $41 billion, and by the end of 2020, by the end of next year, I expect this figure to rise to $100 billion. So this is showing the commitment of all NATO allies, and the strength of our alliance and the importance of strengthening our collective defense," said Stoltenberg.

— Jason Puckett

"When I took office, ISIS controlled more than 20,000 square miles in Iraq and Syria. Today, we have liberated virtually all of that territory from the grip of these bloodthirsty killers."

Verified, but needs context.

The defeat of ISIS is not just thanks to the U.S. According to Chief Pentagon spokesperson Dana White, a coalition liberated more than 20,000 square miles of previously held ISIS territory in Syria. That coalition, the State Department said, is made up of 79 countries, all partnering to defeat ISIS.

— Eliana Block

"All Americans can be proud that we have more women in the workforce than ever before."

Verified.

The number of women in the workforce is at its highest in recorded history, according to data from a Department of Labor report. Starting in the 1948 to the present, the report compares the number of total women in the labor force and separately shows the percentage of women in the workforce compared to men. Today’s total number shows 74,432,000 women, which equals 46.8 percent of the workforce.

Source: Department of Labor.

— Jason Puckett

"The United States is now the number one producer of oil and natural gas in the world."

Verified.

The U.S. has been the top producer of natural gas since 2009 when it surpassed Russia, according to the Energy Information Administration. A report released last year by the independent energy statistics agency said the U.S. produced more crude oil than Saudi Arabia and Russia in 2018 to become the world’s top producer.

Source: Energy Information Administration

— Lindsay Maizland