Body cam shows officer pull down protester's mask, pepper spray him

NYPD says after an investigation, the officer is currently suspended without pay.

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — Body cam footage from a protest on New York City shows an officer pulling down a protester's mask and spraying him with pepper spray.

NYPD released nearly 30 minutes of the body cam footage from May 30, the day it happened.

The video shows the officer saying "stay back!" before pulling the protester's face covering down and pepper-spraying him.

NYPD says after an investigation, the officer is currently suspended without pay.

There has been a lot of tension between law enforcement and communities across the country, including right here in Florida, since the death of George Floyd and other African Americans sparked nation-wide protests and calls for stricter policing policies and serious reform and even defunding of police departments.

On Tuesday, President Trump signed an executive order on policing reform. During his announcement of the order, Trump said chokeholds would be banned unless an officer's life was "at risk."

What other people are reading right now: