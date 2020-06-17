Body cam shows officer pull down protester's mask, pepper spray him

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — Body cam footage from a protest on New York City shows an officer pulling down a protester's mask and spraying him with pepper spray.
NYPD released nearly 30 minutes of the body cam footage from May 30, the day it happened.
The video shows the officer saying "stay back!" before pulling the protester's face covering down and pepper-spraying him.
NYPD says after an investigation, the officer is currently suspended without pay.
There has been a lot of tension between law enforcement and communities across the country, including right here in Florida, since the death of George Floyd and other African Americans sparked nation-wide protests and calls for stricter policing policies and serious reform and even defunding of police departments.
On Tuesday, President Trump signed an executive order on policing reform. During his announcement of the order, Trump said chokeholds would be banned unless an officer's life was "at risk."
- DeSantis, citing increased testing as COVID-19 cases climb, says no changes for Florida's reopening
- $4,000 travel tax credit could be waiting for you in next stimulus
- Florida sees highest number of COVID-19 cases yet: 2,783 in one day
- President Trump signs executive order on policing reform
- Bucs release first photos of Tom Brady in team uniform
- Nurse and theme park workers among 16 men arrested for child porn, Polk sheriff says
- CDC posts everyday tips for minimizing COVID-19 risk
- Epidemiologist says data can be misleading and coronavirus is spreading in Florida
FREE 10 TAMPA BAY APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter