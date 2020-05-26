NEW YORK — A video has gone viral showing a white woman calling the cops on a black man who asked her to leash her dog in New York City's Central Park.

"I'm going to tell them that there is an African-American man threatening my life," the woman in the video says just before calling the police.

CNN and CBS News reported Amy Cooper was walking her dog Monday morning while Christian Cooper was bird watching in a wooded area of Central Park called Ramble.

Dogs are supposed to be leashed at all times in that area, according to the park's website.

Christian Cooper explained in a Facebook post that he had asked the woman to put her dog on its leash. When she refused to, he started filming.

"I'm being threatened by a man in the Ramble," Amy Cooper is heard saying on the video. "Please send the cops immediately!"

Throughout the entire video, the woman is seen pulling on the dog's collar instead of just putting a leash on the animal.

Central Park this morning: This woman's dog is tearing through the plantings in the Ramble. ME: Ma'am, dogs in the Ramble have to be on the leash at all times. The sign is right there. HER: The dog runs are closed. He needs his exercise. ME: All you have to do is take him to the other side of the drive, outside the Ramble, and you can let him run off leash all you want. HER: It's too dangerous. ME: Look, if you're going to do what you want, I'm going to do what I want, but you're not going to like it. HER: What's that? ME (to the dog): Come here, puppy! HER: He won't come to you. ME: We'll see about that... I pull out the dog treats I carry for just for such intransigence. I didn't even get a chance to toss any treats to the pooch before Karen scrambled to grab the dog. HER: DON'T YOU TOUCH MY DOG!!!!! That's when I started video recording with my iPhone, and when her inner Karen fully emerged and took a dark turn... Posted by Christian Cooper on Monday, May 25, 2020

CNN and CBS News said when New York Police Department officers responded to the scene, both Christian Cooper and Amy Cooper were not there. No arrests of summons have been made.

Amy Cooper was quickly identified on social media, and the company she works for issued a statement.

"We take these matters very seriously, and we do not condone racism of any kind. While we are in the process of investigating the situation, the employee involved has been put on administrative leave," the company's statement said.

She told CNN that she wanted to apologize publicly.

"I'm not a racist. I did not mean to harm that man in any way," she said. She added she didn't mean any harm to the African American community.

"When you're alone in the Ramble, you don't know what's happening. It's not excusable, it's not defensible," she said.

She added that her "entire life is being destroyed right now."

Abandoned Angels Cocker Spaniel Rescue, Inc. said in a Facebook post that the dog in the video has been surrendered while the dispute is being addressed. He was adopted just a few days earlier.

"The dog is now in our rescue's care and he is safe and in good health," the post said.

