NEWARK, N.J. — The latest on MTV's VMA awards:

8:30 p.m.

J Balvin and Rosalia have noted how important it was to perform on the MTV VMAs singing in Spanish as others during the ceremony commented on immigration in the United States.

The two won for best Latin music video for "Con Altura" and noted that they would later be performing on the broadcast in Spanish.

Presenters French Montana said that as an immigrant, he felt like immigrants "make this country." Actress and presenter Alison Brie added that the way immigrants were treated in this country was "unconstitutional and frankly disgusting."

8:15 p.m.

Cardi B has picked up the first televised award of the MTV VMAs for best hip-hop video for "Money," but the screams of fans were so loud, she said, "I can't hear myself."

The rapper thanked her music video director, Jora Frantzis, and her glam team for making her look good in the video, including smoothing out her cellulite.

She ended her speech by thanking Jesus repeatedly. Cardi B is nominated for four total awards, including artist of the year.

8:05 p.m.

Taylor Swift has opened the VMAs with a performance of her LGBT anthem "You Need To Calm Down" flanked by colorful dancers, then brought it back to her roots by bringing out her guitar to sing the title track of her new album "Lover."

Swift is tied with Ariana Grande as the most nominated act at Monday's VMAs with 10 each, including video of the year.

The words "Equality Act" were shown over her performance, a reference to her support of the Equality Act legislation that would prevent discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

Taylor Swift performs a medley at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, in Newark, N.J. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

Matt Sayles/Invision/AP