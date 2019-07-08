Some gun-control activists see what happened with the massacre at an El Paso Walmart Saturday as a chance for the retailer to take a stand and stop selling guns. But the company says there are no plans to do so.

‘’There’s been no change in policy,'' company spokesman Randy Hargrove told USA TODAY.

Twenty-two people were killed and about two dozen were injured Saturday. A 21-year-old man from Allen, Texas, is in custody and could face the death penalty.

El Paso police officials have said the gun used in the attack was purchased legally, although they did not reveal where or when it was purchased.

Advocates like actress Alyssa Milano took the tragedy as an opportunity to urge Walmart to phase out gun sales once and for all.

The company has taken steps in the past to curb gun sales. Walmart announced in February 2018 that it would no longer sell firearms and ammunition to people younger than 21 and also removed items resembling assault-style rifles from its website. Those moves were prompted by the mass shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida, that killed 17 people.

In 2015, Walmart stopped selling semi-automatic weapons like the AR-15 style rifle, the type used in another mass shooting three days ago in Dayton, Ohio. The retailer also doesn't sell large-capacity magazines, handguns (except in Alaska) or bump stocks, nor the AK-style firearm that was used by the El Paso shooter.