NEW YORK — Walmart is launching an emergency leave policy for its 1.4 million hourly U.S. workers that includes allowing its employees to not be penalized for taking time off if they feel uncomfortable working because of fear of the spreading new virus.

Walmart also says that hourly workers who work in a store, club, office or distribution center will receive up to two weeks pay if they are required to quarantine by the government or by the retailer.

Workers who have a confirmed case of the virus will also receive two weeks of pay.

The policy covers both Walmart and Sam's Club workers and includes part-time employees.

According to CNBC, the retailer also confirmed one of its store associates in Cynthiana, Kentucky, has tested positive for coronavirus.