WATCH: Naked intruder confronts California homeowner, kills family's pet birds

A naked homeless man broke into a Bel Air home, and the homeowner had to jump from the second-floor balcony to get away.

LOS ANGELES — A homeowner in California came face to face with an intruder... and the entire incident was caught on a surveillance camera.

Mat Sabz was talking to his wife Monica on the phone when he came face to face with a stranger in his Bel Air home.

In the video, Mat can be seen at the top of the stairs and the intruder at the bottom.

"Hey! Who are you? What are you doing here? It's my house. What are you doing here? I'm gonna call the police right now," Mat yelled at the intruder from the top of the stairs.

Mat recalled the terrifying ordeal saying, "He didn't even move he looked at me and said, 'this is my house,' and he started coming up the stairs."

Mat quickly retreated and jumped from a second-story balcony to escape.

"I said 'okay I have to escape, I don't have anything to fight this guy," Mat said. "So, I go to the balcony, I get up on the balcony, I climb off and fortunately my car was in the driveway and I jump on top of car barefoot."

Mat called 911 and cameras captured the burglar, identified by the Los Angeles Police Department as 34-year-old Paul Kiyan, walking around the pool naked just before 2 p.m. Thursday afternoon and roaming inside their home, as Monica watched from her phone.

Monica yelled over the speakers in the camera system telling the intruder to get out.

"I was so frightened and scared that this guy is going to be doing something to my husband," Monica said recalling the experience.

Monica says after her husband escaped they waited for private security and police to arrive. They say Kiyan was in the home for 45 minutes before he was taken into custody.

And it was later that their two young children discovered their two pet parakeets were dead.

"He went and opened the cage like a serial killer look, smile," Mat said. "[He] opened the cage and [was] squeezing them, dropping them, and stomping on both of them as they are screaming for their lives, these birds."

The couple says he got in after taking a garage door opener from an unlocked car. They hope this can be a lesson for everyone to lock their doors.

"It doesn't matter where you live, it doesn't matter if your community hasn't had crime for years, it doesn't matter if you don't see transients in your streets. They could get in and they got in," Mat said.