Trump calls for 'NO violence, NO lawbreaking' amid reports of planned armed protests

In a statement released by the White House, President Donald Trump called on "ALL Americans to help ease tensions and calm tempers."

WASHINGTON — As the U.S. House debated Wednesday whether to impeach President Donald Trump for a second time, the White House released a statement from the president urging that there must be "NO violence, NO lawbreaking" as the country prepares for President-elect Biden's inauguration on Jan. 20.

Trump's message was read Wednesday on the House floor by GOP Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio.

“That is not what I stand for, and it is not what America stands for. I call on ALL Americans to help ease tensions and calm tempers,” Trump's statement said.

The president has been criticized for his delay in calling off his supporters who stormed the Capitol building on Jan. 6 after his speech, as lawmakers worked to certify Electoral College results for Joe Biden's presidential election win.

Senate GOP majority leader Mitch McConnell rejected a motion for the Senate to hold an emergency session to vote on impeachment, meaning the Senate almost certainly will not meet again until Jan. 19. That is a day before Joe Biden’s inauguration.

Wednesday's impeachment vote in the House comes exactly one week after Trump encouraged loyalists to “fight like hell” against election results and then a mob of his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol. The president falsely claimed widespread voter fraud cost him the election won by Democrat Joe Biden.