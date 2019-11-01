Julián Castro

Born: September 16, 1974

Birthplace: San Antonio, Texas

Age on Inauguration Day: 46

Party affiliation: Democrat

Education: Stanford University (BA in Political Science and Communications); Harvard Law School (Juris Doctor)

Professions: Lawyer

Public office: San Antonio Mayor 2009-2014; U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development 2014-2017

Personal: Castro and wife Erica have two children

Life and career highlights

  • Lost his first attempt at becoming San Antonio mayor in 2005, but went on to win four years later.
  • Skipped sophomore year of high school due to his academic achievement.
  • Time magazine placed him on its "40 under 40" list of rising stars in American politics in 2010
  • In 2012, became the first Latino to give the keynote address at the Democratic National Convention.
  • Twin brother Joaquin is serving his fourth term as U.S. Representative from Texas’ 20th District.

Sources: BallotpediaBiography.comWhiteHouse.govDallas Morning News