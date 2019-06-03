A Wisconsin man and his wife were charged after the man broke measles quarantine to go to the gym, and he did it while a deputy was stationed outside his home to make sure he didn't leave.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports Jeffery Murawski of Brookfield, Wis., and his wife, Christine Bennett were charged Friday with one count of exposing the public to communicable disease. They could each face 30 days in jail and a $500 fine.

According to the report, Murawski was ordered quarantined by a Waukesha County health officer on April 26, 2018, in order to prevent the spread of the disease.

Murawski allegedly hid in his car while his wife drove him to the gym on May 1. He told deputies that he'd been getting cabin fever and needed to get out of the house.

He told them that after he got to the gym, he felt guilty and decided to leave.

Murawski reportedly was spotted by an off-duty deputy. The deputy knew Murawski was ordered to stay home, according to the report.

The Waukesha County Department of Health declined to comment about whether it was normal for someone to be quarantined for measles, or if it was normal to have a deputy stationed outside their home, according to the paper.