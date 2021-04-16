Mysterious 'creature' stuck in tree turns out to be a croissant

Even though the caller's info seemed a bit flaky, the animal welfare officers went to check it out.

WASHINGTON — When animal welfare officers in the Polish city of Krakow responded to a situation involving an animal lurking in a tree, the curious culprit turned out to be a croissant.

According to a Facebook post from the Krakow Animal Welfare Society and a report by the BBC, a local resident called because a "creature" had been in a tree across from her house for two days.

"People don't open windows because they're afraid it's going to enter their house," the woman reportedly said, according to the rescue group.

The Krakow Animal Welfare Society explained in it's post from "Inspector Adam" that the caller thought it may have even been an iguana in the tree.

After they arrived on the scene, they eventually spotted the "creature" and realized it was just a pastry in a peculiar position.

The group confirmed in its post that this wasn't some half-baked April Fool's Day prank. The organization suggested in the post that someone may have thrown the croissant out a window as a treat for the birds and it got stuck in the tree.

As more people around Poland, and across the world, started talking about this curious croissant call, a number of local bakeries decided to donate pastry proceeds to the animal welfare group that responded.

While this situation was a piece of cake to handle, the group urged residents to call if they seem something they're concerned about.