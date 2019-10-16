A elderly woman was found dead in the Southern California home of 1960's "Tarzan" actor Ron Ely Tuesday night. A person described as a suspect was shot and killed by responding deputies.

NBC News reports that Ely was not hurt, citing a sheriff's office spokesperson.

KEYT reports deputies were responding to reports of a family disturbance when they found the elderly woman. As deputies searched the property, they found the suspect who the sheriff's office reportedly said was posing a threat.

Multiple deputies opened fire, killing the suspect. A news crew reportedly heard over a dozen shots fired. The sheriff's office said no deputies were hurt.

The woman nor the suspect have been identified, including whether they were related Ely.

No other details were immediately available.