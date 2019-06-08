TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. — An 82-year-old woman hit a parked car and then flipped her own car after swerving to avoid hitting a squirrel, authorities told multiple media outlets.

WPBN reported Traverse City police said the driver got out of the car with the help of a witness who heard the Sunday night crash. Authorities said the woman refused to be taken to the Munson Medical Central. Traverse City Fire Department personnel said the woman had scrapes and bruises.

The woman was cited for driving without due care and caution, according to WDIV.

Police said the crash happened on Washington Street.

