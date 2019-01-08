DALLAS — Disturbing video shows Dallas police officers restraining a man who shouted, "You're gonna kill me!" before his death.

CBS reports the video released Wednesday showed the August 2017 death of Tony Timpa, 32. He was handcuffed and pinned to the ground for nearly 14 minutes until he becomes unresponsive.

Officers are heard joking that he had fallen asleep.

Timpa had called 911 himself, saying he was off his medications for schizophrenia and depression and needed help.

Timpa's family has filed a lawsuit, saying police used excessive force.

A medical examiner ruled the death a homicide, but the Dallas County District Attorney's Office dismissed charges against three officers, saying medical examiners had concluded the officers' actions were not reckless.

The officers have been returned to active duty.

WARNING: Some of the contents of this video may be disturbing to some viewers.

Police body cameras in Tampa Bay

Back in March, 10 Tampa police officers were accused of throwing away drugs instead of submitting them as evidence, failing to file reports and turning off their body cameras. An internal affair investigation found that at least two officers violated department policy by turning off the body cams during a confrontation with a man and during other incidents.

In June, the Tampa Police Department said it was seeking more funds to outfit more officers with body cameras. A $600,000 grant would helpt the department boost the number of officers with body cams to 600.

Last year, St. Petersburg Police Department faced renewed calls for officer body cameras after a woman recorded a cellphone video of police using a Taser on a man at a gas station. The man was seen in a chokehold and heard screaming that he was going to die.

The department said it had been researching and continues to look for options in regards to officer body cameras.

Down in North Port, it took only 10 minutes for city commissioners to approve body cameras for its officers. The body cameras were tested for a month and officers say they're already paid off.

“The camera doesn’t take sides, it records what happens and what is said. I don’t have to worry if they believe me or the citizen; it’s there in black and white," Officer Scott Guzman said in March.

What other people are reading right now:



►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.